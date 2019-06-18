abha saudi arabia
Saudi Arabian city of Abha
Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels on Monday launched a new attack on the international airport of Saudi Arabia's southwest city of Abha, local media reported. It comes almost a week after a Houthi rocket hit the arrival lounge of the Saudi airport, leaving 26 people injured.

Yemen's Houthi faction has launched wide operations using drones at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, Reuters reported, citing the Houthi-run Almasirah TV channel.

There has been no confirmation from Riyadh, according to Reuters.

Local media earlier reported that Yemen's armed Houthi faction had staged its fourth attack in a week on the international airport of the Saudi city of Abha.

On 12 June the Saudi-led coalition confirmed that 26 people had been injured as a result of a missile attack carried out by the Houthis against Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has for several years been engulfed in an armed conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the rebel Houthi movement. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.