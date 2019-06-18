© Reuters / Jeff Christensen



It was not Iraq. It was other people. And I think I know who the other people were.

US President Donald Trump has cryptically suggested he knows who is responsible for the 9/11 attacks, but would not name the names.Speaking to ABC's George Stephanopoulos in the Rose Garden of the White House this weekend, the president digressed from the subject of the 2003 invasion of Iraq to the infamous terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York and Washington in 2001."By the way, Iraq did not knock down the World Trade Center," the president said."And you might also," he added, looking at Stephanopoulos.It is not clear who Trump was talking about, but Saudi-born militant Osama bin Laden and his Al-Qaeda terrorist network are widely considered to be the culprits behind the attacks - even though bin Laden himself denied all involvement on several occasions before his death in 2011.The Bush administration cited the 9/11 attacks to invade Iraq in March 2003, claiming the country had weapons of mass destruction it could give to terrorists.President Trump went on to criticize American involvement in the Middle East, which he called "the worst decision made in the history of our country" that has cost the US trillions of dollars.On September 11, 2001, hijackers commandeered commercial airliners and flew them into the World Trade Center towers in New York City and the Pentagon. The fourth jet, said to have been aimed at either the White House or the Capitol, crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.