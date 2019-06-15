© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov



Banks based in several states are planning to participate in the Russian-developed money transfer network that serves as an alternative to the traditional SWIFT system, according to the head of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR)."It is open for external connection, we are developing it for our trade partners if they want to join. This work is already ongoing and," Elvira Nabiullina said at the first EU-Russia Student Conference in Moscow on Saturday. "We think it will be developing."Moscow started working on its own payment service, which is dubbed the SPFS (System for Transfer of Financial Messages), amid threats that it could be disconnected from the internationally recognized SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) system back in 2014.Meanwhile, the SPFS is being already used in Russia,Banks can therefore choose what system they want to use and "quickly switch" in case of any risks, according to Nabiullina.Earlier this year, Russia's central bank announced that the country's alternative to SWIFT had made "significant progress" as it already complies with international standards and foreign players can be integrated in it. In April, the regulator said it had signed agreements with two non-residents and was holding talks with five more.Domestically, some 500 participants, including major Russian financial institutions and companies, have already joined the SPFS network.