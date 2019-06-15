© Kara Gavin



© WXYZ

Photos of colorful clouds over Michigan and other nearby states have been circulating social media this week.Sometimes this phenomenon is referred to as a "fire rainbow," but the meteorological term is a "circumhorizontal arc."The colors come from scattered sunlight through horizontal plates of ice crystals. Circumhorizontal arcs usually are seen in the afternoon on a sunny day.Circumhorizontal arcs aren't rare, but you do have to be at the right place at the right time.Don't forget to share your weather pics with us! You can tweet photos to @WXYZDetroit or email them to sendit@wxyz.com.