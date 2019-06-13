Earth Changes
Circumhorizontal arc lights up southwestern Ontario sky
The Weather Network
Wed, 12 Jun 2019 16:30 UTC
Southwestern Ontario was graced with a rare treat Wednesday afternoon when a circumhorizontal arc, or 'fire rainbow', lit up the sky.
Social media erupted with images of the rainbow, with many people asking for clarification on what they were seeing. The phenomenon - dubbed a "fire rainbow" by a Washington journalist in 2006 - is formally known as a circumhorizontal arc and while rare in Canada, it isn't unheard of.
The conditions have to be just right for the arcs to appear. The effect can occur when the sun travels through tiny ice crystals in the atmosphere, but the sun has to be high in the sky -- at least 58 degrees -- which is why they're most likely to occur in the afternoon.
You're more likely to see this type of rainbow during the summer in North America.
This particular arc only lasted a few minutes before disappearing completely.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The hippies were right: It's all about vibrations, man!
- 'Rainbow colored clouds' seen over northern Virginia
- Circumhorizontal arc lights up southwestern Ontario sky
- 'Fire rainbows' appear across central Pennsylvania
- Dogs mirror owner's stress
- Breakfast cereals marketed to kids are loaded with glyphosate, says new report
- The 'Gay Mafia' is blocking needed church reforms, says Vatican whistleblower
- Families complain of Air Force failures in child sex abuse cases
- Trump orders simpler path for genetically engineered food
- Riot in Memphis: US Marshalls shoot dead wanted suspect, sparking riot - Police officers injured
- Monsanto paid American Council on Science and Health front group to hide evidence
- US airstrike accidentally wipes out Afghan troops who called in for back up - Again
- Lyme disease: The CDC's greatest coverup
- "Undoubtedly unlawful": MI5 in High Court for 'mass collection of innocent citizens data'
- France's Le Pen to go on trial for tweet criticizing ISIS back in 2015
- Report: Docs reveal two Google blacklists that remove alternative news & op-eds from special search results
- Trump supports giving 'protected status' to Venezuelan refugees fleeing carnage the US helped create
- Huawei looks to launch self-driving car in 2021 in move away from smartphones
- Iran does not want war, but will defend itself from attack - Rouhani meets with Abe
- Over 35,000 affected by floods in Samarinda city, East Kalimantan, Indonesia
- Trump orders simpler path for genetically engineered food
- US airstrike accidentally wipes out Afghan troops who called in for back up - Again
- "Undoubtedly unlawful": MI5 in High Court for 'mass collection of innocent citizens data'
- France's Le Pen to go on trial for tweet criticizing ISIS back in 2015
- Report: Docs reveal two Google blacklists that remove alternative news & op-eds from special search results
- Trump supports giving 'protected status' to Venezuelan refugees fleeing carnage the US helped create
- Iran does not want war, but will defend itself from attack - Rouhani meets with Abe
- Don't believe your lying eyes - Deep State technology is decades ahead of commercial technology
- Israel continues military strikes against Syria, June 12, 2019
- Re-enter Iran nuclear deal and cut aid to West Bank annexation - Indiana presidential nominee Buttigieg
- Creepy Uncle Joe promises "we're gonna cure cancer" if elected president in 2020
- 'The Chinese are coming': US attempts to turn the Philippines against its Beijing ally
- Joe Biden is a timeless scumbag - Old interviews show how he bragged about his untouchable moral status, his sex life, and ability to revoke First Amendment
- Report alleges UAE funded biz consultant 'tens of thousands of dollars a month' to snoop on Trump
- Tehran to aim for oil-free economy as US wages 'economic war'
- Idolatry much? Kosovo honors Clinton, Albright on 1999 war anniversary
- 'New rules of trust & security': Macron wants EU ties with Moscow independent of NATO & US
- Syria repels illegal 'Israeli missile strike' as IDF wages electronic warfare
- Trump claims Iran now 'respects US' because of his own genius policies
- Why did Russians rally around Golunov - and what is the bigger context?
- The 'Gay Mafia' is blocking needed church reforms, says Vatican whistleblower
- Families complain of Air Force failures in child sex abuse cases
- Riot in Memphis: US Marshalls shoot dead wanted suspect, sparking riot - Police officers injured
- Huawei looks to launch self-driving car in 2021 in move away from smartphones
- Moral decay: New York state lawmakers seek to legalize prostitution
- FBI's face recognition technology is dangerously inaccurate and a growing threat to liberty
- Flashback: What is the cost of lies? Fallout from 9/11 attacks on par with Fukushima and Chernobyl
- Jordan Peterson announces creation of free speech platform 'Thinkspot'
- Five years after IS conquest, Mosul has become 'a cemetery for the living'
- Saudi Arabia seeking death penalty for teen who allegedly committed offenses when he was 10 years old
- 'I'll f***ing bury you!' McAfee vows to expose corrupt US officials & CIA agents if 'disappeared'
- Rehabilitate or open UK Gitmo? RT panel discusses Muslim gangs in British prisons
- Hundreds attend unsanctioned rally in Moscow to support journalist after drug case against him dropped
- On the self-destructive trajectory of overly successful empires
- Tens of thousands protest extradition bill in Hong Kong - clashes with police reported
- Why bother with a milkshake? British left-wing comedian fantasizes about attacking right-wing politicians with acid
- Best of the Web: Jon Stewart lashes out at near-empty congress hearing on healthcare for 9/11 first responders: "You should be ashamed of yourselves"
- It's official: Child molesters in Alabama will now be chemically castrated
- UK drug war: Child spies put in grave risk of harm by Home Office
- Trudeau vows to ban single-use plastics by 2020
- Crannogs: Neolithic artificial islands in Scotland stump archeologists
- Mysterious flooding leads to discovery of 5,000-year-old underground city in Turkey's Cappadocia
- Pristina stand-off: How Moscow blindsided NATO with 'secret Kosovo airport raid' 20 years ago
- Ancient fingerprints help unravel just who was making pots at Chaco Canyon
- Giant Pleistocene wolf discovered in Yakuti, Russia - still snarling after 40,000 years
- 3,000 year old city gates of 'Aramaic kingdom' found in Golan Heights
- Prehistoric stone engraved with horses and geometric motifs found in France
- In ancient China, pet crickets spent the winter in opulent gourds
- Three months after D-Day in 1944, French locals and American troops were on the verge of confrontation
- Hoard of the rings: Novel type of Bronze Age cereal-based product discovered
- Flashback Best of the Web: Soviets say Allied version of D-Day is a 'distortion' of history
- Victorian-era solar eclipse film restored to 4k as 19th century 'magic' meets 21st technology
- Stone artefacts from 2.6 million years ago are the earliest Homo tools ever found in Ethopia
- The 'death jars' of Laos continue to mystify
- Why conservatives should hate the Reformation (which ruined everything)
- Ancient faeces reveals early settler parasite infection
- 'Domachowo Paupers Bible': Centuries old polychrome paintings discovered under floorboards of Polish church
- Oldest-known Christian church unearthed outside Egypt's Alexandria
- 5000 year old "birdman" burial in Siberia puzzles scientists
- Possible traces of 'lost' Stone Age settlement discovered beneath the North Sea
- 'Superflares' could threaten Earth says study
- The future is here: Robot cops being developed to pull over drivers and issue tickets for offenses
- China's new high-frequency surface wave radar can reportedly detect stealth craft like the F-35
- Type A blood converted to universal donor blood with help from bacterial enzymes 'could double' blood bank supply
- Scientists discover mysterious 'mass of material' buried under Moon's South Pole-Aitken basin
- Ball lightning phenomenon theorized to be 'photon bubble' by Russian scientist
- Genetic discovery surprises support the validity of Intelligent Design
- Huawei to develop own OS to rival Android according to 'secret' plan
- Google confirms some Android smartphones had pre-installed backdoors right out of the box
- First known 'intergalactic bridge' discovered 10 million light-years away
- Too fast for slo-mo: Hairy frogfish and trap-jaw ants' bites are incredibly quick
- How simulation neurons help us understand the minds of others
- Site of biggest ever meteorite collision in the UK discovered
- Beta Taurid meteor shower may pack an unexpected punch
- Giant stellar eruption detected for the first time
- International Astronomical Union concerned about satellite 'constellations' interfering with ground-based observations
- 1 in 7000 Chance: Football field-sized asteroid could hit Earth this year
- Prehistoric relative of beech and oak trees is first of its kind found below the Equator
- Pollution from Roman-era stored in ice of Mont Blanc
- DARPA developing tech that 'taps into human brain' with mind-controlling drones
- 'Rainbow colored clouds' seen over northern Virginia
- Circumhorizontal arc lights up southwestern Ontario sky
- 'Fire rainbows' appear across central Pennsylvania
- Over 35,000 affected by floods in Samarinda city, East Kalimantan, Indonesia
- Lightning kills over 100 sheep in Kashmir
- Circumhorizontal arc a sign summer is right around the corner in Seattle, Washington
- As heat wave sweeps North India, Kashmir gets rare snowfall in June
- Hailstones the size of GRAPEFRUITS batter countries across Europe
- 700 Quakes hit a Key California seismic zone, and tar is literally bubbling up through the streets of Los Angeles
- High bird deaths likely due to cold weather and starvation in Campbellton, Canada
- Lightning strike kills two giraffes at a popular Florida attraction
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Infrastructure already can't cope with Grand Solar Minimum intensification
- Deadly floods hit Yemen after torrential rain
- June snowfall in the mountains of northern Spain
- Tar and natural gas bubble up through streets near La Brea tar pits
- Giant hailstones hit Munich and Bavaria as storms continue across Germany
- 'Since when does Ohio get earthquakes?' Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes near Cleveland
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Trial of the century classifying a Grand Solar Minimum
- 'Worst invasion in 60 years': Huge plague of locusts wreak havoc on Italy's island of Sardinia
- Rare double waterspout spins through the sky above beachgoers in southern Thailand
- Multiple reports of meteor fireball soaring over Brazil
- Massive meteor fireball over Adelaide, Australia
- Large Fireball Lights up Skies Over Andalucia, Southern Spain
- Driver shocked as meteor fireball flashes across south east England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive bang' in Plymouth, England
- Nighttime meteor fireball reported flying over Germany, France
- Meteor fireball captured over northern Germany
- Meteor fireball flies over La Aparecida, Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky in Australia
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern New Zealand's sky
- Meteor fireball detonates over Australia's Northern Territory, turns night into day
- Meteor fireball sails over southern Wales, UK
- Spectacular light show as meteor fireball lights up south-eastern Australia
- Home surveillance camera captures exploding meteor as it lights up sky in Seattle, Washington
- Meteor fireball seen over north-central and east Texas
- Powerful, mysterious explosion heard in Grand'Anse, Haiti likely a meteorite
- Mysterious, loud cannon-like boom heard in western Nebraska town
- Meteor fireball flies over Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Germany, Italy and France
- Meteor fireball captured flying over central eastern Brazil
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Katingan Regency, Indonesia
- Breakfast cereals marketed to kids are loaded with glyphosate, says new report
- Monsanto paid American Council on Science and Health front group to hide evidence
- Lyme disease: The CDC's greatest coverup
- New cases of Ebola crop up in Uganda raising fears of further spreading
- Gluteomorphin: The opiate in your food
- Even low light before bed can disrupt sleep-hormone cycles
- Women exposed to light during sleep at higher risk for weight gain
- Glyphosate & Autism: Scientist Stephanie Seneff explains the indisputable link
- You're probably being tricked by 'health washing' at the grocery store
- Natural alternatives to deadly prescription opiates
- Yes, there are opiates in your food
- Super-soldier diet? Pentagon eyes controversial keto diet in bid to build more lethal warriors
- Ontario doctors warn of rising health care costs after 5G roll out
- Impossible Burger attacks Moms Across America for publishing glyphosate results
- Documentary 'Just One Drop': Countering misinformation about homeopathy
- A psychopath's dream: The plain and horrible physics and biophysics of wireless technology
- Can you do 40 pushups? Harvard scientists say your risk of heart attack is over 30 times less
- Are hair, skin and nail supplements a worthy investment?
- Understanding constipation
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #17 - Attack of the Soyboys - The Feminization of Men
- The hippies were right: It's all about vibrations, man!
- Dogs mirror owner's stress
- Free will is real
- Imagination can change perception of reality on a neural level
- New discovery showing how the nervous system passes information to progeny
- Caitlin Johnstone: On authentic spirituality
- How listening to music 'significantly impairs' creativity
- Stoic practices that can make us happier ...or less unhappy
- Men more likely than women to face mental illness and substance abuse
- Research helps shed new light on circadian clocks
- The Healing Power of Gardens: Oliver Sacks on the Psychological and Physiological Consolations of Nature
- What does it mean to suffer consciously?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Transformation or Degradation? The Many Faces of Suffering
- Illeism: New research finds this ancient rhetorical trick leads to wiser reasoning
- Research reveals majority of atheists believe in a supernatural phenomenon or entity despite their trust in science
- Misology: The hatred of reason and argument deprives us of truth and knowledge
- The vagus nerve is the key to well-being
- Jordan Peterson: 'Jesus was the only true Christian - Catholicism is as sane as people can get'
- New neurons form in the brain into the tenth decade of life
- Atheist philosopher thinks it's reasonable to argue against reason
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Flashback: 50-foot dead parrot placed in Potters Field Park as London celebrates Monty Python reunion
- Vatican announces new changes to the Lord's prayer
- Stunned Finnish Coast Guard spots '3-headed sea monster'... turns out to be a 'Russian yacht'
- Giant 'Yoshi the Fish' helps keep Indian beach clean
- Key asset: Police dog sniffs out car keys lost in woman's backyard
- Google deploys squads to destroy offensive books, videos, websites
- Curious shark checks out swimmer at Panama City, Florida beach
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
- Satire: Facebook claims party celebrating Candace Owens's suspension was 'honest mistake'
- "Only we are allowed to spy on people" says Google
- 'Trump, Russia, possible collusion' - fake news pundits' hysteria set to music
- No dairy projectiles: Cops ask McDonald's to halt milkshake sales while Farage is in town
- Puppy-loving president of Turkmenistan gifts military with delightful dogs
- In celebration of Russia's taste for speed and legendary bad roads, 'tractor racing' poised to become 'new national sport'
- Grand Theft Ursus: Cheeky bear leaves Russian hunters without food
- Confusion: Biden says 'Margaret Thatcher' called him with concerns about Trump
- Twitter has 'whale of a time' over the Russian 'spy whale'
Quote of the Day
We have a political system that awards office to the most ruthless, cunning, and selfish of mortals, then act surprised when those willing to do anything to win power are equally willing to do anything with it.
Recent Comments
Self driving cars ... Ideal for "suicide" bombers ;)
After the dumb idea of spreading 5G around the world, Huawei goes into the second dumbest idea, the self driving car. Just waiting now for the...
They also get sick (absorb) and die from their owner's stress. Can owner's/families learn to tackle their stress for the love of all; and...
Is that Mickey Dolenz* holding the shield over his head on the left side of the car in the picture? "Hey, hey 'We're the Monkees!'" R.C. *He's no...
Jordan Peterson... ...Mason... ...Bad Guy... ["Think?.."] ["Psychologist?"] leave Think spot alone.