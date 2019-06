Wells Fargo's new CEO will have to juggle fixing problems in Washington, reviving key businesses and rehabilitating a corporate reputation damaged by many problems that came to light following the bank's 2016 fake-account scandal.

Just how hated is Warren Buffett's "favorite" bank Wells Fargo?Not only are millions of clients dumping the bank following countless scandals involving the bank's cross-selling of accounts, not only did the Fed slam the bank with an unprecedented penalty (as Janet Yellen's last act before she retired), not only did the bank's former CEO, Tim Sloan, unexpectedly resigned under dramatic pressure from Congress, but now the WSJ reports that the bank is having trouble getting top bankers interested in its open chief executive officer job.According to the WSJ, the bank's board approached a small group of top candidates, including JPMorgan consumer banking chief Gordon Smith, PNC CEO William Demchak and former U.S. Bancorp chief Richard Davis.The results were ungood:There are reasons why nobody wants to be the CEO of what is emerging as America's most hated bank: while running the fourth-largest US bank is one of the biggest jobs in the business, it is hardly a "universally appealing" one:Meanwhile, any "glory" to be earned turning around the troubled bank is likely years away, if ever. Wells Fargo has a long to-do list from regulators and is operating under an unprecedented growth cap imposed by the Federal Reserve in early 2018.Furthermore, some of the candidates have a far brighter future where they are: Smith, 60, oversees JPMorgan's consumer operations and its commercial bank, and according to the WSJ, is considered a top candidate to run the bank if James Dimon departs suddenly, although his age makes him less likely to get the job if Mr. Dimon retires in around four years, as planned. Additionally, Smith would be an expensive hire: he is owed more than $50 million in deferred compensation, some of which Wells Fargo likely would have to cover. He was paid $22 million in 2018.And while Wells Fargo's general counsel, former Cravath, Swaine partner C. Allen Parker, has been serving as interim CEO since Mr. Sloan's departure, there are no slam-dunk internal replacements ready to take over the top spot. CFO John Shrewsberry had been considered a potential successor, according to WSJ sources, but the board decided to look for an outsider after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve, the bank's main overseers in Washington, expressed dissatisfaction with its response to its troubles.In late May, Jamie Dimon took Wells Fargo directors to task for their succession planning: "It's not responsible for a company-just my own view-to have a CEO leave with no plan in place," he said at an investor conference in late May. "I don't personally understand that."Meanwhile, Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire is the bank's largest shareholder, spoke out against hiring anyone with Wall Street roots. The CEO search has set off a guessing game around the banking business. Yet some people considered worthy candidates by their peers recently hadn't heard from recruiters, according to people familiar with the matter. That could reflect the influence of Berkshire Hathaway, which owns 9% of the bank's shares.In an April interview with the Financial Times, Buffett said Wells Fargo's new CEO "shouldn't come from Wall Street" and "probably shouldn't come from JPMorgan or Goldman Sachs." Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger told The Wall Street Journal "we don't like the Wall Street crowd that is making the damn decisions."And with no natural replacements for the top spot, Wells finds itself in a bind.Still, as the WSJ notes, Wells' challenges haven't stopped employees at rival banks from speculating about their executives landing the job: On April 1, Citigroup Inc. employees emailed each other a fake Wall Street Journal article that said the bank's Latin America head Jane Fraser would replace Sloan.