'Seattle Is Dying'

Double Spending

'Not Enough'

The wine was flowing as a group of Seattle's business elite gathered at Bar Cotto, an Italian restaurant in the city's trendy Capitol Hill neighborhood, where the menu features an expansive selection of salami and pizzas topped with truffle oil or Calabrian chili. The topic up for discussion: how to solve the region's intractable homelessness crisis.The usual ideas came up. Donations to charities. Tax-code tweaks.Then Dilip Wagle started talking. The senior partner at McKinsey & Co. had written a report saying the city needed to double its spending to provide the roughlyPhilanthropy wasn't enough, he said, according to attendees of the November function. A lot more money was needed.The exchange underscored an impasse that's persisted in Seattle a year after Amazon.com Inc. and other companies beat back The lobbying win has left the campaign to help one of the country's biggest homeless populations in limbo, with a patchwork of philanthropic offerings rather than a comprehensive effort to address the issue.Many businesses argue that the solution to the challenge isn't more government spending; it's government spending more efficiently. Local officials, meanwhile, have failed to articulate a clear plan, while facing a regressive tax system that limits how new funds can be raised. That's led to a divide that's left little room for action.Chronic street homelessness in Seattle has become a constant reminder of civic failure in a progressive city that's thriving economically.In March, a local news channel produced a controversial documentary on the issue called "Seattle Is Dying" that attracted millions of views and spurred calls for a more aggressive response.Big companies' relief efforts have largely centered on donations to nonprofits and aid to the mayor's office. Both Amazon and Vulcan Inc., the investment vehicle of late Microsoft Corp. co-founder Paul Allen, are financing the construction of new shelters.But other cities have had more success in raising new funds to tackle the crisis. San Francisco voters last fall overwhelmingly passed a measure, championed by Salesforce.com Inc. co-chief executive officer Marc Benioff, that would raise as much as. In Los Angeles, residents in 2017 approved a quarter-of-a-cent sales tax.What Seattle "has failed to do overall is to unite people around a message and a plan," said Sara Rankin, a professor at Seattle University's School of Law and the director of the Homeless Rights Advocacy Project who is working with local business leaders and nonprofits to address the issue. "So as long as they're not communicating that, they're not going to see a lot of activity from the business community."The funding gap is large. Wagle and his McKinsey colleague, Maggie Stringfellow, found that the city needed to spend. The bulk of that money would go toward rental vouchers and other programs that expand the supply of homes accessible to people who can't afford market rates. Through a spokeswoman, Wagle declined to comment.Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has responded to the crisis by proceeding with a years-long effort to increase the supply of housing, as well as scrounging for funds elsewhere. The city also is working to create a new authority with the county that will spearhead a regional initiative to address the issue.It's had some success. An annual snapshot of the area's homeless population, released this month after a single night count in January, showed an 8% drop from a year earlier, the first decline since 2012. Even so,The lack of leadership from Seattle's business community was highlighted in January, when Microsoft announced that it would set aside $500 million to help build affordable housing in the region, with $25 million to address homelessness.Amazon, Seattle's largest employer, is allocating 47,000 square feet of space in a skyscraper it's building for Mary's Place, which shelters homeless families. The company says the cost of the project, in the works for two years, will total $100 million over a decade in grants and foregone rent. An Amazon spokeswoman said the company also expects to pay $30 million in in-kind office space and grants to FareStart, a nonprofit that provides job training to people in poverty or at risk of homelessness. She declined to comment further.Amazon also was represented in a group of business leaders convened by the mayor after last year's tax fight to explore ways to reform city government and build public support. The group in April offered the first public update on their work, including projects to better collate data on homelessness and build online portals to link people with city services."They are doing good things -- it's not enough," said Heather Redman, co-founder of Seattle venture capital firm Flying Fish Partners, and a member of the council. "It really does feel like the relationship building is almost as important as the tech building.Some in the business community now say they're open to higher taxes, a sentiment that was scarce during the head tax debate a year ago. Steve Singh, who founded Seattle-area expense reporting company Concur Technologies Inc., said he could support levies on luxury real estate, for instance, or increases in business taxes on large companies.Still, Singh said he worries thatWith assistance by Dina Bass