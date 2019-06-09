flood

File photo
Several people have died and some are still missing after flash floods in Haiti.

According to the country's Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC), heavy rain triggered flash flooding hit Ouest Department in Haiti from 03 to 06 June, 2019. DPC reported dozens of flooded houses in the communes of Cabaret, Arcahaie, Cité Soleil, Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, Tabarre and Gressier.

Fatalities were reported in Carrefour and 2 in Cité Soleil. Local news outlet Haiti Libre reported that one person had died in Cabaret Commune, and that at least 4 others are thought to be missing in Ouest Department.


According to Haiti Libre, roads, bridges and over 500 homes have been flooded or damaged and as many as 17 homes have been completely destroyed.

DPC said that provisions are being made to provide direct assistance to the affected populations. DPC also warned residents in flood and landslide risk areas to avoid watercourses and not to cross flooded rivers.