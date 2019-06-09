According to the country's Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC), heavy rain triggered flash flooding hit Ouest Department in Haiti from 03 to 06 June, 2019. DPC reported dozens of flooded houses in the communes of Cabaret, Arcahaie, Cité Soleil, Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, Tabarre and Gressier.and as many as 17 homes have been completely destroyed.DPC said that provisions are being made to provide direct assistance to the affected populations. DPC also warned residents in flood and landslide risk areas to avoid watercourses and not to cross flooded rivers.