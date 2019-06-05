© Reuters / Francois Lenoir



US special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker is throwing European allies under the bus to cover up his support for the losing candidate in the recent election and gain influence with the new president, a political analyst tells RT.At a recent meeting of the Carnegie Foundation in Washington, DC, Volker said that President Volodymyr Zelensky's campaign was "disappointed" with European support for the incumbent Petro Poroshenko, who in turn complained about not receiving enough support from the US.Volker "clearly feels insecure on the Ukrainian terrain and does not trust Zelensky," said Chesnakov. "Perhaps his positions have weakened greatly after such an obvious bet on Poroshenko and now he needs to somehow compensate for the apparent failure."The US envoy has a convoluted relationship with Kiev, getting paid for his leadership of a think-tank through a nonprofit funded by a lobbying firm that is a registered foreign agent for Poroshenko.Though Volker never overtly urged Ukrainians to vote for Poroshenko, he heaped praise on the incumbent president and his policies for months prior to the election. In the end, Zelensky triumphed in a landslide, winning 73 percent of the vote in the April runoff. He was sworn in as president on May 20.The US and the EU both bet on predictable Poroshenko, but were quick to change gears once upstart Zelensky won, independent journalist Mark Summers told RT.Having realized they would have to work with the comedian-turned-politician from now on, the EU and US are trying to win him over with Volker's kind of rhetoric."I think the US... are moving quite fast to become Zelensky protectors and they are using this kind of language to minimize the EU influence over him."