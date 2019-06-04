© South Australian Tourism Commission/Lachlan Swan



- Inland sea forming Australia and parts of the Middle East- Unprecedented rain events globally- Corn prices increase- Delayed planting USA- Wheat harvest losses Australia- Grain storage facilities folded more lost grain in the USA- Feeder Flash agriculture & livestock reports- US fields are incredibly contaminated after the Mid-West floods #noplant19- Types of food disappearing off supermarket shelves- One Year in Hell, Bosnian War account, what was most valuable to trade- Record high cosmic rays- Global Warming narrative shiftDavid DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.