Translated by Ollie Richardson and Angelina Siard



Source: https://www.politnavigator.net/ukraina-zamolchala-5-letie-bombardirovki-luganska.html

, as a result of which passers-by suffered."A Ukrainian Sukhoi, having made several circles over the center of Lugansk, homed in on a position and somewhere over that place where now there is a monument bearing the inscription 02.06.14 on Oboronnaya Street launched a series of missiles at the central square. It cut a clearing in the thickets of the park and launched a missile at the administration building. Eight people remained lying in pools of blood on the sidewalk and on the threshold of the administration... Why was it necessary to carry out an air strike on the center of a peaceful city?Who didn't hesitate to squeeze the trigger and fire munitions at live unarmed targets? I have answers to these questions, but they are missing from the decisions of the courts and tribunals," stated the adviser to the head of the LPR Rodion Miroshnik.The former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Aleksey Zhuravko noted that, like in the case with the fifth anniversary of the tragedy in Odessa, theUkrainian TV channels, which several days ago broadcasted on screens a memorial candle for Symon Petliura, preferred to be silent about today's date."The cynicism of the situation consists of the fact that the Kiev mode impudently told lies, having said that no bombing happened, and that it was just an ordinary air conditioner explosion. And several days later a recording of radio negotiations of the pilot who executed this criminal order surfaced.How, after this, to refer to the one who gave this criminal order and the one who executed it? Terrorists, bandits who committed a war crime - yes, but not at all the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After what was done these people lost the right to call themselves defenders of the Motherland, and their crimes have no statute of limitation. This crime will never be forgotten!" commented Zhuravko.