The National Weather Service is recording snow in the inches near Flagstaff, in Seligman and at the Grand Canyon's South Rim.
The weather service says measurable snowfall in Flagstaff in late May is unusual. It's happened less than a dozen times since record keeping began in 1898.
The storm also brought record-breaking daytime lows across the region Wednesday.
Expect potentially hazardous driving conditions in higher elevations of northern Arizona as a late-season winter storm is expected to bring rain and snow to parts of the state through Thursday morning. More: https://t.co/H2S1z6HK0V#aztraffic#azwx pic.twitter.com/LnjcibyFSn— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 22, 2019
It's a winter wonderland up in Munds Park! Not what we are used to seeing just a few days before #MemorialDay2019! #Fox10phoenix (photo courtesy Jeremy Schachter) pic.twitter.com/tm2MAGowSf— Marc Martinez (@marcfox10) May 23, 2019
Snow is expected to linger through Thursday afternoon.
Roads are slick. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says several vehicles crashed on Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff, including a tour bus wedged between two semi-trailers. No major injuries were reported.
Snow Storm Related Crash: At 8:43 AM, this multi-vehicle collision occurred WB along I-40 at milepost 176. We are working to determine extent of injuries and number of vehicles involved. The westbound lanes are closed and vehicles should exit at Parks Road. pic.twitter.com/2ykw9iS3f6— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 23, 2019
Flagstaff is above its average 102 inches (2.6 meters) of snowfall per season at more than 118 inches (3 meters).
Source: AP