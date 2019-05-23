Leadsom, who has signalled she expects to launch a leadership bid, published her resignation letter after Theresa May resisted intense pressure to step aside.She was one of several cabinet ministers, including Penny Mordaunt and Sajid Javid, who were known to be unhappy with some of the 10 concessionsset out by May on Tuesday, in a bid to win the support of Labour backbenchers for her deal.In particular, they felt they had not signed off one of the prime minister's central pledges, to offer MPs a vote on holding a second Brexit referendum - and if necessary, legislate to hold one.In her resignation letter, published on Twitter, Leadsom said she had previously accepted "some uncomfortable compromises" over Brexit, but continued:She listed four reasons: thatLeadsom added: "I know there are elections tomorrow, and many Conservatives have worked hard to support our excellent candidates. I considered carefully the timing of the decision, but I cannot fulfil my duty as leader of the house tomorrow, to announce a bill with new elements that I fundamentally oppose."Praising May's "integrity, resolution and determination", the letter ended by urging the PM to "make the right decisions in the interest of the country, the government and our party".As Commons leader, Leadsom had been expected to lay out further details of the government's plans for taking the withdrawal agreement bill through parliament on Thursday.She is a committed Brexiter, who was due to go head-to-head with May in the Conservative leadership contest in the summer of 2016, before pulling out of the race.including Chris Grayling, Penny Mordaunt and Steve Barclay.Reacting to Leadsom's resignation, John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, said: "We are witnessing a government falling apart. My view is that when Theresa May goes, we should be given the offer of forming our own government."Whoever replaces her cannot be secure of maintaining a majority in parliament."Chris Heaton-Harris, the Tory MP who resigned as a whip earlier this year, said: "This is a completely honourable resignation. She has gone for the right reasons."