Nothing says "good Christian man" like rape and incest: Tennessee Pastor David Richards received a light sentence after being convicted of repeatedly raping his 14-year-old daughter.In a despicable miscarriage of justice, Judge Steven Sword sentenced Pastor Richards to only 12 years in prison for repeatedly raping his 14-year-old daughter over the course of several years. In court,Judge Sword, showing sympathy and empathy for the rapist, while minimizing the human suffering caused by Pastor Richards, cited the "good work" the rapist and incestuous pedophile had done in the community in an attempt to justify the light sentence.According to the Knoxville News Sentinel , the Tennessee pastor raped and sexually abused his daughter Amber Richards for two years beginning when she was 14.Amber Richards gave a moving victim statement Thursday, saying:Richards continued:For example, Pastor David Thompson, who shared ministry duties with Pastor Richards at My Father's House Church of God in Lenoir City, said:At sentencing, Pastor Richards refused to take responsibility for his heinous crimes. Instead, the "good Christian man" blamed the victim while claiming he was innocent. Pastor Richards said:Bottom line: