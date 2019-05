© Melina Mara/Pool via Reuters



The House Judiciary Committee met on Tuesday morning without Don McGahn, whom they intended to grill about whether the president obstructed justice during special counsel Robert Mueller's 'Russiagate' probe."Stonewalling Congress on witnesses and the unredacted Mueller report only enhances the President's appearance of guilt, and as a result, he has pushed Congress to a point where we must start an impeachment inquiry," tweeted Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin).Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) joined Pocan's call, saying her fellow members of Congress need to "do our job and vote on impeachment." "Congress swore an oath to uphold the constitution," she added. "That includes impeachment.""I think that the administration is certainly pushing the Congress in that direction," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) told CNN on Tuesday. "I think that's what it's come to," added Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas).While the Democrats control the House, the Senate has a Republican majority - andSpecial Counsel Robert Mueller's final report concluded that Trump did not collude with Russia to influence the 2016 election and found insufficient evidence to bring a charge of obstruction against him.White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Monday thatAmid the furor, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) will meet Wednesday with the entire Democratic caucus to discuss the party's next steps. Pelosi has remained opposed to launching impeachment proceedings, but will likely hear arguments in favor from the more fervent anti-Trumpers in her party.