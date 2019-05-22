© Cox Media Group

L@@K at this skinny waterspout/lakespout over Lake Jesup in Sanford! It's formed as warm air rises rapidly over the water and forms this funnel cloud, which can touch down over the water and/or the surrounding land areas. Very cool! @WFTV #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/XK4MmvCoyx — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) May 21, 2019



It was a scorcher Tuesday across Central Florida with highs reaching between 87 and 93 degrees, with feels-like temperatures between 5-7 degrees higher than the actual temperature.Tuesday night will bring mostly clear skies with a low of 71 degrees.The rip currents are moderate at the beaches. Anyone planning to be outside is advised to drink plenty of water.Despite the fair weather, there was a bit of a sea breeze, the right humidity and just right conditions over lake Jesup to initiate a funnel cloud, turning into a waterspout. Channel 9 viewer Phil Hancock sent a video of the phenomenon Tuesday afternoon