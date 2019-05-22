waterspout
© Cox Media Group
It was a scorcher Tuesday across Central Florida with highs reaching between 87 and 93 degrees, with feels-like temperatures between 5-7 degrees higher than the actual temperature.

Tuesday night will bring mostly clear skies with a low of 71 degrees.

The rip currents are moderate at the beaches. Anyone planning to be outside is advised to drink plenty of water.

Despite the fair weather, there was a bit of a sea breeze, the right humidity and just right conditions over lake Jesup to initiate a funnel cloud, turning into a waterspout. Channel 9 viewer Phil Hancock sent a video of the phenomenon Tuesday afternoon. Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said he couldn't even spot the cloud it descended from, as skies were mostly clear in this area.