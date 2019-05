© Reuters / Neil Hall



he was tortured, after a tip-off from British intelligence.

The UK government has been accused of developing a secret policy that allows ministers to break the law by authorizing intelligence-sharing with allies where there is a serious risk of torture of detainees.Ministry of Defence (MoD) documents released under a freedom of information request, dated November 2018, have revealed a provision that allows cabinet ministers to pass on information that could lead to abuse of detainees, according to the Times. The UK government denies any wrongdoing.Kirsty Brimelow, QC, former chairwoman of the Bar human rights committee, insists the law is "clear and established internationally and nationally" on the prohibition of torture and this policy allows UK ministers to break that law.Last year, a number of human rights organizations, including Reprieve, Redress and Amnesty International wrote to the then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, claiming that the UK was seeking to modify or even "water down" its guidelines on torture.The UK government has rejected the claims. An MoD spokesman said its policies were fully compliant with "the Cabinet Office's consolidated guidance."