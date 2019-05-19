The Coalition is on track to win government, fending off Labor and Bill Shorten's efforts to take over as prime minister.
As it stands, the Coalition is headed to form a minority government at least, but could still reach the 76 seats needed to form a majority government. There is no longer any path to victory for Labor.
In a jubilant victory speech at the Liberal Party official election night function at Sydney's Sofitel Wentworth hotel, Mr Morrison acknowledged the surprise win saying, "I have always believed in miracles".
The Prime Minister said Mr Shorten had contacted him to concede defeat, and said he thanked the Labor leader for his "kind remarks to me and Jenny".
"I would like to wish him and Chloe and his family all the best and God's blessings," he said.
On stage with his wife Jenny and two daughters, Mr Morrison said he was standing with "the three biggest miracles of my life".
"And tonight we've been delivered another one!" he said.
"How good is Australia! And how good are Australians!"
The Coalition has so far picked up 73 seats. Labor has won 68 and The Greens, Centre Alliance and Katter's Australia Party has all taken one seat each.
There are also three independents - Zali Steggall, Andrew Wilkie, and Helen Haines.
Four seats remain in doubt.
The Coalition's bombshell triumph comes after repeated polls placed the ALP ahead of the Morrison Government, and the Prime Minister's demise appeared assured.
Comment: The polls were predicting a similar result for Killary. Perhaps the same phenomenon of conservatives being reluctant to declare themselves for fear of being ostracized is at work here too?
Swings to the Coalition in Queensland turned the election on its head as early figures suggested the Government could hold on.
In his speech, as he went through and thanked individual Liberal MPs who held on to their seats, he also thanked "pretty much the whole of Queensland".
As the crowd chanted "Queensland! Queensland Queensland", Mr Morrison said: "How good is Queensland? I never thought would hear that in this room in NSW this close to Origin I've gotta tell you!"
As the votes came in confidence began to grown among Liberal supporters. At the official Liberal Party function in Sydney exuberant young Liberal supporters were heard chanting that the Liberals were "an election winning machine".
"Labor used to be party for the workers, now it's a party for people who don't work," one said.
Earlier at Coalition HQ, Liberal supporters screamed, hugged each other and started celebrating in earnest. The room is ecstatic, with shock clearly seen on many faces. Supporters have described the Coalition's shock win as one of the "greatest nights" the party has seen.
Labor scrutineers told news.com.au older voters have punished the party for its higher-taxing agenda. States where the economy is not thriving - such as Queensland, WA and country areas - have backed the Liberals' agenda focused on the economy and jobs.
"A bold agenda is now dead forever in Australia," a Labor scrutineer says as it became clear the election was turning against Shorten.
But the swing against Labor in Queensland was devastating.
The Australian's columnist Troy Bramston says Labor figures are "stunned and shocked" at the result currently unfolding, which pretty much nobody expected.
"It looks like a diabolical night for the party," Bramston said.
ABC political editor Andrew Probyn says Labor sources are telling him their chances have been "killed" by the Coalition's preference deals with Clive Palmer's United Australia Party and Pauline Hanson's One Nation.
Results then began flowing in from the west.
Labor's Anny Aly has held on in the West Australian seat of Cowan while Patrick Gorman has also retained the seat of Perth.
The Liberal Party was won Swan, with Steve Irons being re-elected.
And Attorney-General Christian Porter has won his tough race in Pearce. Fellow minister Ken Wyatt has held on in Hasluck.
Labor gained Chisholm in Victoria. That's the seat former Liberal Julia Banks held, before deciding to contest Flinders instead. Health Minister Greg Hunt defeated her there.
The Nationals have held Cowper, fending off Rob Oakeshott.
And Liberal MP Lucy Wicks has retained Robertson.
In the days before the election news.com.au's State of the Nation survey placed the Coalition ahead, however, with about 32 per cent saying the Coalition would get their vote, compared to 26 per cent for Labor.
Mr Morrison has also consistently beaten Mr Shorten in the polls as preferred PM, at 58 per cent in the State of the Nation survey compared to 42 per cent for Mr Shorten.
Labor has repeatedly beaten the Coalition in Newspoll surveys, but its leader's approval ratings trailed behind. Last week's poll showed only 38 per cent of respondents thought Mr Shorten would make the better PM to Mr Morrison's 45 per cent, although 51 per cent backed Labor to 49 per cent supporting the Coalition in the two-party preferred vote.
Mr Morrison's landmark achievement has up-ended almost all commentators' predictions, proving polls and general consensus are not always correct, following a pattern of recent global surprises - including the UK's Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump as US President.
The Prime Minister repeatedly emphasised the Coalition's strength on the economy, promising income tax cuts and lower bills while playing down the threat of climate change.
Mr Morrison was a controversial Immigration Minister under Tony Abbott after the 2013 election, implementing Operation Sovereign Borders before becoming Social Services Minister in a 2014 reshuffle. The MP for Cook in New South Wales was promoted to Treasurer when Malcolm Turnbull became prime minister in 2015, and stepped in as the compromise candidate after a Peter Dutton challenge in August 2018.
But it seems he has been underestimated. After nine months in the job, Mr Morrison has been given the seal of approval by Australia.