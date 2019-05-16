© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A woman has died in hospital afteron Thursday.Police were called to a home Wilton, south west Sydney to reports of a dog attack at 1.30pm.Officers found a 74-year-old man and his wife, 72, suffering large cuts and bite marks.Both were treated at the scene and taken to Liverpool Hospital where woman's condition got worse and she died.The dog - a Staffordshire bull terrier-Ridgeback cross - has been seized by Wollondilly Council Rangers.A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.Inquiries continue.