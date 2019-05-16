Society's Child
Woman who claimed to be pregnant killed by Texas cop during arrest scuffle
ABC News
Tue, 14 May 2019 20:02 UTC
A police spokesperson has since confirmed that the woman, identified as Pamela Turner, was not pregnant at the time of the shooting.
The unnamed officer involved in the shooting came across the woman while patrolling an apartment complex in the city of Baytown, some 27 miles east of Houston. He apparently recognized her from previous encounters and knew she had "outstanding warrants," according to a statement from Lt. Steve Dorris of the Baytown Police Department.
A struggle ensued when the officer attempted to arrest her for those warrants, Dorris said. The officer deployed his Taser on the woman, but, as he was trying to handcuff her, she apparently got hold of the device and used it on him.
The officer drew his gun and fired multiple rounds at the woman, striking her at least once. The officer then attempted to render aid to the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dorris.
A witness captured the altercation on video, which was obtained by ABC News. In the 30-second footage, the woman can be heard telling the officer, "I'm actually walking to my house," and shouting, "I'm pregnant," before she's shot.
The woman's relatives allegedly told police she was not pregnant, according to Dorris, and another statement from the Baytown Police Department confirmed that she "was actually not pregnant." An autopsy is being conducted.
Police haven't released the woman's name or specified what warrants had been issued for her arrest.
The officer, an 11-year veteran of the Baytown Police Department, has been placed on paid administrative leave, which Dorris said is "standard protocol" for such an incident.
The Baytown Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney's Office are investigating the fatal shooting.
TRIGGER HAPPY AMERICAN ARSEHOLES