© Facebook



A Texas police officer shot and killed a 44-year-old woman while trying to arrest her Monday night, authorities said.The unnamed officer involved in the shooting came across the woman while patrolling an apartment complex in the city of Baytown, some 27 miles east of Houston. He apparently recognized her from previous encounters and knew she had "outstanding warrants," according to a statement from Lt. Steve Dorris of the Baytown Police Department.A witness captured the altercation on video, which was obtained by ABC News. In the 30-second footage, the woman can be heard telling the officer, "I'm actually walking to my house," and shouting, "I'm pregnant," before she's shot.The woman's relatives allegedly told police she was not pregnant, according to Dorris, and another statement from the Baytown Police Department confirmed that she "was actually not pregnant." An autopsy is being conducted.Police haven't released the woman's name or specified what warrants had been issued for her arrest.The officer, an 11-year veteran of the Baytown Police Department, has been placed on paid administrative leave, which Dorris said is "standard protocol" for such an incident.The Baytown Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney's Office are investigating the fatal shooting.