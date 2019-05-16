The Home Office takes a very black and white view of these circumstances even in the most extreme cases, there is very little flexibility in the policies which are applied.

"This lady's partner is permanently settled in the UK and irrespective of any medical problems one would normally expect to see 'leave to remain' ground within those circumstances. So the intention in that regard was confusing to me."

An Indian woman in a coma after surgery has been denied permanent residency in the UK and threatened with deportation. An immigration barrister told RT that, although legally correct, the Home Office's policies lack flexibility.Esapathi claimed that the specific drug therapy that her illness requires is unavailable in India. The Home Office, however, made clear that Esapathi's circumstances don't justify her staying in the country and suggested that she could at least get "palliative care" in India.Although legally correct, the "pretty standard" response from the Home Office fails to take into account the specific nature of the case, immigration barrister Robert Parkin told RT.It is "surprising" that officials didn't find grounds for an exemption from immigration rules in this particular case, provided that corresponding provisions can be found in the European Convention on Human Rights, Parkin argues.The decision immediately raised suspicions that the Home Office response to the Indian woman's misfortune was part of the hostile immigration policy - a strategy announced back in 2012 by the then Home Secretary Theresa May to tackle illegal immigration. The set of rules implied tighter proceedings to get permanent residency status while efforts were made to deny access to jobs, housing, and bank accounts, to those staying illegally.Parkin however insists that the Home Office's response is "very common sort of situation" and is "an implication of the rules which have been in place since the 1990s."