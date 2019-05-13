© Abduljabbar Zeyad/Reuters



The United Nations says the first day of the withdrawal from western Yemen of Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from two of the three Red Sea port facilities they've vowed to evacuate under a peace deal has gone according to plan.The UN monitors plan to report to the Security Council about the situation on May 15. "All three ports were monitored simultaneously by United Nations teams as the military forces left the ports and the coast guard took over responsibility for security," a UN statement on May 12 said.Provincial Governor Al-Hasan Taher told AFP the rebels were handing the ports "to themselves without any monitoring by the United Nations and the government side."The UN says the Houthi rebels announced late on May 10 that they would unilaterally redeploy their forces out of three Red Sea port facilities over four days beginning on May 11 -Under the peace agreement, signed in Stockholm in December, pro-government forces in Yemen also are expected to leave positions around the outskirts of Hodeidah during the initial redeployment before a second phase in which both sides withdraw their troops further.But the UN has not specifically mentioned any reciprocal redeployment by the pro-government forces, which have the support of a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.The UN committee's chairman, Lieutenant General Michael Lollesgaard of Denmark, has said the Houthi redeployment must be followed by "the committed, transparent, and sustained actions of the parties to fully deliver on their obligations."