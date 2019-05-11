© REUTERS Abduljabbar Zeyad



"Lollesgaard [the Redeployment Coordination Committee Lt. Gen. Michael Lollesgaard] welcomes the offer and intention of the Ansar Allah (Houthis) to undertake an initial unilateral redeployment from the ports of Al-Hudaydah, Salif and Ras-Issa. The United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) will monitor and report on this unilateral redeployment, which will commence on 11 May 2019 and be completed by 14 May 2019."

Yemen's Houthi rebels have agreed toon Friday, cited by Reuters.said in a press release, cited by Reuters, it was important that the move is followed by "the committed, transparent and sustained actions of the parties to fully deliver on their obligations". The release stated:Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels for years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country, with about 22 million people in Yemen currently in need of some form of humanitarian assistance or protection, according to the UN figures.Last December, the warring parties attended long-awaited UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden. As a result of the meeting, the rebels and the government agreed on a ceasefire in the Yemeni port city of Al Hudaydah - a lifeline for millions facing famine - and an exchange of prisoners, and the establishment of humanitarian corridors.A UN human rights report released last yearon targets such as hospitals, schools and open-air markets. The report said, however, that all parties to the conflict are likely responsible for war crimes.