The US has imposed restrictions on two companies, involved in oil trade between Caracas and Havana, as well as threatened Venezuelan security services with sanctions over their continuous support to President Nicolas Maduro.The sanctions wereSuch transfers are a payment for Cuban support towards Maduro, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin claimed "Treasury's action today puts Venezuela's military and intelligence services, as well as those who support them, on notice that their continued backing of the illegitimate Maduro regime will be met with serious consequences," Mnuchin warned.According to the Treasury statement, all of the US sanctions against the country are not "permanent" and are merely designed to bring a "positive change of behavior." Basically, the restrictions are designed to encourage defection of Venezuelan government and military officials from the legitimate leadership of the country towards the US-backed self-styled "interim president" Juan Guaido.Despite receiving broad support from Washington and its allies, Guaido did not manage to achieve much and failed to snatch real power from Maduro since his self-enthronement earlier this year., as it failed to attract any sizable number of army defectors nor massive civilian support.