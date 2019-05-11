venezuela military
President Nicolas Maduro meets soldiers at a military training center in El Pao, Venezuela on May 4, 2019.
The US has imposed restrictions on two companies, involved in oil trade between Caracas and Havana, as well as threatened Venezuelan security services with sanctions over their continuous support to President Nicolas Maduro.

The sanctions were imposed on two transport companies, registered in Marshall Islands and Liberia, as well as two oil tankers belonging to them, the US Treasury said Friday. Both vessels, flying Panama flags, have been allegedly involved in transporting Venezuelan oil to Cuba.

Such transfers are a payment for Cuban support towards Maduro, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin claimed, vowing to "take further action if Cuba continues to receive Venezuelan oil in exchange for military support." Aside from that, the official threatened Venezuelan military and intelligence services with more sanctions if they would not defect from the legitimate government.

"Treasury's action today puts Venezuela's military and intelligence services, as well as those who support them, on notice that their continued backing of the illegitimate Maduro regime will be met with serious consequences," Mnuchin warned.

According to the Treasury statement, all of the US sanctions against the country are not "permanent" and are merely designed to bring a "positive change of behavior." Basically, the restrictions are designed to encourage defection of Venezuelan government and military officials from the legitimate leadership of the country towards the US-backed self-styled "interim president" Juan Guaido.

Despite receiving broad support from Washington and its allies, Guaido did not manage to achieve much and failed to snatch real power from Maduro since his self-enthronement earlier this year. A widely publicized "military coup" announced by Guaido last week flopped, as it failed to attract any sizable number of army defectors nor massive civilian support.