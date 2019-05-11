The SakerThu, 09 May 2019 05:29 UTC

Introduction

Putin trolls the Empire

It is all really simple: if the Ukrainians will give passports to Russian citizens, and we in Russia will be handing out passports to the Ukrainians, then sooner or later will will reach the expected result: everybody will have the same citizenship. This is something which we have to welcome.



Vladimir Putin

Zelenskii finally finds something common to Russia and the Ukraine

I have been thinking long about this "a lot in common" between Ukraine and Russia. The reality is that today, after the annexation of the Crimea and the aggression in the Donbas, of the "common" things we have only one thing left - this is the state border. And control of every inch on the Ukrainian side, must be returned by Russia. Only then will we be able to continue the search for [things in] "common"



Vladimir Zelenskii

The malignant manatee threatens the planet with fire and brimstone

We have Pompeo, a malignant manatee looking to start wars in which he will not risk his flabby amorphous ass also parading his Christianity. Bolton, a mean sonofabitch who belongs in a strait jacket, at least doesn't pose as someone having a soul. And the Golden Tufted Cockatoo, too weak to control those around him, preening and tweeting. God save us.



Fred Reed

Turns out that Putin is a crypto-Zionist and an Israeli puppet.

Oh, and Putin is a crypto-Muslim too!

Russia is "selling out" to the Taliban?

In the meantime, Russian soldiers are busy ducking missiles...

Conclusion: just one more crazy and terrifying week, with many more to come