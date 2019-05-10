Top French design bureau Vincent Callebaut Architectures has gone viral with its plans to replace the roof of the medieval cathedral with a glass shell filled with solar panels.
Underneath will be a "sustainable" farm capable of producing 21 tons of fruit and vegetables each year, to be given out for free to the homeless. Not coincidentally, perhaps, this is at least the third eco-garden proposal that has been made public, while the vast majority of the submitted designs for the planned reconstruction feature a glass roof.
Comment: The abomination that are these proposals notwithstanding, even just on the point of functionality, a glass roof and a jungle do not lend themselves to the divine acoustics that Notre Dame was meticulously designed to produce.
Esoteric as it may be, a cathedral has a function that is spiritual - it should facilitate communion with God - and having a vegetable patch may dilute this purpose. Environmentalism, quasi-religious as it is, does not equal bona fide Christianity.
The architects might think there is something so post-modernly clever and ingeniously practical about their designs, but in fact they are just odd: if a football stadium was damaged in a fire, in a competition to restore it you wouldn't submit a blueprint to turn it into a shopping center or a theme park just because you don't like football. The fans still want to watch their team somewhere.
And overused as such examples are, one would imagine if Al-Haram Mosque in Mecca, or the Angkor Wat were damaged, the same firm would think twice about even publishing their unsolicited proposals for a glass box with a visitor center and viewing platform, which has happened with at least one of the designs here. Why do you hate your own cultural history that much?
And as you might see from its replication in so many near-identical submissions for Paris, this isn't even some budding idea. This is the prevailing "premium" urban aesthetic from New York's High Line, to Boris Johnson's never-to-be Garden Bridge, to dozens of shopping malls and restaurants in any global metropolis.
Igor Ogorodnev is a Russian-British journalist, who has worked at RT since 2007 as a correspondent, editor and writer.
Comment: Perhaps the only acceptable design should be an exact replica, and, where possible, using the same materials while reviving the craftsmanship that made Notre Dame the masterpiece that it was. This process may also give the architects, craftsman, witnesses and visitors an idea of what it took to inspire those to commit themselves to such an awesome task in the first place: