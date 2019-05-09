© Crystal Simons/Sonoma Land Trust via AP



A judge ordered a Northern California couple this week to pay nearly $600,000 for uprooting an almost 200-year-old oak tree from their property that was protected under a conservation easement.Peter and Toni Thompson removed the 180-year-old heritage oak tree to move it to another home they built adjacent to the property. More than 3,000 cubic yards of dirt was also removed in the process.The Sonoma County Superior Judge sided with the Sonoma Land Trust, saying the Thompsons knowingly violated the conservation deal andThe fine of $586,000 will go toward environmental restoration on the property."In our opinion, there's a lot of evidence that our side of the story really didn't get a chance to explain," Peter Thompson said.The Associated Press contributed to this report.