Tehran's move to scale down implementation of the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal was a direct result of the US' unconsidered political decisions against Iran, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman."The situation is serious, it was obviously provoked by decisions made in Washington," Dmitry Peskov told journalists, commenting on Tehran's decision to suspend a part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)."President Putin has repeatedly told that such ill-advised voluntarist steps, which lead to unreasonable pressure on Iran, would cause repercussions, we're facing now."The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Russia is committed to the 2015 nuclear deal and that Russian diplomats would continue working with European partners to ensure "the viability of the agreement."He added that it's too early yet to speak of possible sanctions against Iran in response to Tehran's recent decision on the JCPOA.Earlier on Wednesday President Hassan Rouhani announced that Iran will no longer observe the limits on reserves of enriched uranium and heavy water established by the deal, calling it a response to the US' unilateral breakout from the deal exactly a year ago. The withdrawal from the JCPOA, which was one of the election campaign promises of Donald Trump, angered the other parties and strained US ties with the EU signatories.Tehran promised to take further action unless other parties, particularly the European signatories deliver on their promise to ensure Iran protection from re-imposed American sanctions, particularly in the oil export and banking sectors. The signatories will have 60 days to negotiate solutions with Iran.