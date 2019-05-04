Society's Child
Man who kidnapped and held teenaged girl captive will not serve prison time
KHOU 11
Thu, 02 May 2019 14:58 UTC
As part of a negotiated plea, Michael Wysolovski received credit for jail time already served, the D.A.'s office confirmed.
Prosecutors said Wysolovski drove near the then-16-year-old's Charlotte-area home in June 2016 and took her to Georgia. Family told 11Alive's sister-station NBC Charlotte that the teen had Asperger Syndrome and left her home without her medication. Officials said the two met on an internet chat site for people with eating disorders - but the communications allegedly turned to be a sexual nature.
According to the district attorney's office, the Gwinnett County Police Department received a report that the victim had revealed her true identity online to a person in Romania and said she was living with Wysolovski.
In June 2017, police went to a home on Seneca Trail in Duluth and located a young female who was positively identified as the missing North Carolina girl.
The victim told police Wysolovski controlled every aspect of her life - including her intake of food. The teen told investigators Wysolovski closely monitored how many calories she ate each day, and if he thought she ate too much, he wouldn't let her eat at all the next day.
The district attorney's office said the teen also told authorities she was confined to the home and sometimes even caged.
Wysolovski was arrested and was eventually charged with rape aggravated sodomy, cruelty to children -1st degree, and interstate interference with custody initially.
Gwinnett officials said that before moving to Duluth, the two also lived with roommates at two houses near Decatur. Several of them testified at the Feb. 2018 bond hearing and discounted the victim's statements about food deprivation and said she could have left the home voluntarily. Ultimately, Wysolovsk was granted bond.
However, doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta found that the 17-year-old was suffering from malnutrition when the FBI located her in June 2017, more than a year later.
Further investigation into the teen's disappearance failed to support all of the original charges. The district attorney's office said Wysolovski pleaded guilty to only a couple of the offenses on April 25, 2019: Cruelty to children - 1st degree and interstate interference with custody.
He was sentenced to 10 years of probation with the first eight months in confinement, but he was given credit for the time he's already served.
The Chief Assistant District Attorney told 11Alive that Wysolovski's defense requested he be given First Offender status, but Superior Court Judge Timothy Hamil declined to do so.
The defendant will, however, be required to register as a sex offender and abide by applicable sex offender conditions.