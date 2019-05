© fox 5

A new report gives the city and state an "F" grade for handling the homeless crisis in New York City as the numbers of people in the street continues to reach record numbers.The Coalition for the Homeless issued its State of the Homeless 2019 report on Tuesday.While the number of families decreased slightly, the number of homeless single adults continues to increase.Between September 2018 and April 2019, the number of single adults in DHS shelters reached a new nightly record high 32 times, according to the report.In fiscal year 2018, an all-time record 133,284 unique individuals spent at least one night in a New York City DHS shelter - an increase of 61 percent since fiscal year 2002 when the figure was 82,808.Giselle Routhier is the policy director for the Coalition for the Homeless. She says, "For families, single adults who have fallen into homelessness for a variety of reasons, we need to make sure that those resources are there and available to them and we also need to make that the housing is there so that they're not stuck in shelters for years on years."