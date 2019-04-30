Earth Changes
Spring season snowstorm dumps heavy snow across Rockies - 29 inches in Montana
Accuweather
Tue, 30 Apr 2019 18:34 UTC
The region is no stranger to late-season snow events.
"It's fairly common to get snow this late in the season for parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.
Denver has had measurable snowfall after April 20 in 2016, 2017, 2018 and now in 2019, too," AccuWeather Meteorologist Steve Travis said.
In Denver, the average day for the last snow is April 27, but there has been measurable snow in the area as late as June 1.
Heavy snowfall totals have accumulated over the previous three days with the highest totals recorded in Montana. As of Tuesday morning, 29 inches of snow were recorded in Highwood, Montana, and 18 inches were recorded in Monarch, Montana, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Regions in Minnesota, Colorado and North Dakota also reported receiving snow totals in the double digits.
While many of the snowfall totals in Colorado are on the lower side in comparison to other snowfall totals, Kenosha Pass, Colorado, received 12 inches of snow from the storm.
The heavy snowfall continues to cause travel disruptions, causing poor driving conditions, closing roads and spurring accidents. Local officials urge motorists to avoid driving in poor conditions and to travel only if an emergency.
Blizzard conditions were reported in Montana Sunday into Monday. Numerous roads were closed throughout Montana, as wind gusts were reported up to 60 mph in areas and low visibility was reported throughout the state, according to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls, Montana.
Montana State Trooper Brennan Boots tweeted on Sunday, April 28, that visibility was near zero, with drifting snow on the roadway. Snow is falling at a steady rate and freezing to windshields.
"Do not attempt to drive," Boots said in the tweet.
Several locations in Montana reached or exceeded record minimum temperatures for April 29, according to NWS Great Falls. For example, Lewistown Airport set a new record minimum at 10 degrees Fahrenheit, when the previous record was 12 F in 1903.
Snow continued to fall in parts of Wyoming, Montana and western South Dakota on Tuesday.
There will be a lull in the snow later on Tuesday, then another round of snow will fall Tuesday night across northern Wyoming, southeastern Montana and western South Dakota, according to Travis.
The Chicago area experienced heavy snow over the weekend as well, and a new record was set on Saturday. A narrow swath of 3-6 inches of snow fell across northeast Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, which is not common for the area at the end of April.