WHITE STUFF
It's not like it's almost May or anything...

It's the last day of April and we're literally writing a story about how much snow fell in parts of Minnesota on Monday.

"Hello again winter!" said Visit Cook County MN in a Facebook post. "We woke up to a few fresh inches of snow this morning in the northwoods. Of course, it won't last long but the dramatic transformation from the spring time brown to monotone white is rather beautiful."


You know what else the snow is? Deep. Quite deep in some spots.

Here are some of the leading snowfall reports, brought to you by Pet Evolution.

- 15.5 inches - Lutsen (18 miles northwest)

- 11.9 inches - Grand Marais

- 11.6 inches - Finland

- 8.1 inches - Silver Bay

- 7.5 inches - Hovland

- 4.8 inches - Two Harbors (7 miles northwest)

Less than an inch of snow accumulated in Duluth.

snow
There could be another round of a rain/snow mix that eventually leads to minor accumulations along the North Shore on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the Duluth News Tribune, which cites a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Duluth.