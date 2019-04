Fluffier than Jordan Peterson

Playing the fool

The real threat

The liberal establishment would love nothing more than to "cancel" YouTube's most popular personality for being a closet Nazi, but PewDiePie presents a moving target - and they have every right to fear him.The three-minute missive addresses his responsibility for the Christchurch shootings earlier this month, during which the shooter's last recorded words before unloading his weapons were "Remember lads, subscribe to PewDiePie."PewDiePie is sat down in his usual home studio that looks no different to a teenager's bedroom, he is wearing a bland white t-shirt, is well-spoken and looks directly into the camera, never breaking eye contact.He is not just less threatening than some would-be demagogue pumping his brownshirt army full of invective, but diametrically opposed in his demeanor "own the libs" alt-right stalwarts, or Fox News hosts. Jordan Peterson scares more with his mild-mannered earnestness.Not only that, the headline subject of the recording, in which he calls for the end of the "Subscribe to PewDiePie" campaign that has now been tainted by the Christchurch association, is so arcane to anyone outside of the YouTube bubble as to be almost meaningless.But to the authors of hundreds of articles written about him over the past two years, all this is a front.A roll of PewDiePie's crimes is endlessly republished added to: he blurted out the "n-word,"he paid some poor Indian men $5 to hold up a sign reading "Death to all Jews," dressed up as a Nazi, listened enraptured to a speech by the Fuhrer, recommended a series of anti-Semitic blogs, and recently recorded a "diss track" featuring a panoply of cultural insults directed at Indians "from Bombay to Bangladesh" (yes, he knows).His critics say that framing these as jokes gives Kjellberg plausible deniability while "normalizing" far-right discourse, especially among the more genuinely extreme members of his audience - hence the oft-cited endorsement of PewDiePie by the Daily Stormer. His charity efforts provide him cover, his heartfelt apologies are always delivered with two fingers crossed behind the back, and he is forever nodding and winking at his audience as he dog-whistles.There is no shortage of trolls and edgelords on the internet - people who delight in saying the unsayable just to get a reaction. If that's what he is, it would also place PewDiePie squarely in the tradition of Lenny Bruce and other boundary-setters of free speech, who eventually get lionized by polite society for upholding its fundamental values.No, it's more subtle. A disclaimer here: I have not watched anything but a small fraction of the 3,800 videos on his channel, nor do I know him personally, and there genuinely is a cultivated opaqueness to Kjellberg that make him something of a Rorschach test for his audience.These snippets will not get the newspaper headlines, and the pattern can be lost outside the lengthy "Pewdiepie Dropping Redpills" compilations that in themselves have only hundreds of thousands, not millions of views.As the rapid rise of the various alternative right parties indicates, compared to the niche appeal of the genuine swastikas-and-Jewish-Question far-right, this is fertile ground, and there is no guarantee that young minds will share the centrist consensus of the current middle-aged political class. That the youth has to get its ideology from a man who became famous for screeching during video game playthroughs is perhaps an indictment of political education in the West - but there is nothing weird about that if you are seventeen.Thus, the attacks will not cease. For the moment, he is buffered by his millions of fans, but the so-far unrepentant Kjellberg is in a precarious position. However much as he can try to disguise his views, there will be more controversies to come, either as a result of his own slips, or manufactured by his adversaries. He relies on his corporate overseers at YouTube to defend him. One day they may not.