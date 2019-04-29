Flower fountain
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
The Stone Flower fountain in Moscow.
It may sound like a bad joke, but Russian firefighters were actually called to put out a fire at one of Moscow's iconic fountains, which has recently undergone a multi-million-dollar makeover.

Photographs of smoke coming from the Stone Flower fountain at the All-Russia Exhibition Center (VDNKh) have emerged on Facebook.

The administration downplayed the alarming footage, saying that the fire occurred in the sewer connected to the waterworks, and that the folktale-inspired fountain itself was out of danger.

Erected in 1954, the Stone Flower became the first-ever musical fountain in the Soviet Union. The landmark had been closed for renovations for almost a year. It cost a hefty 1.2 billion rubles ($18 million) to bring back its historic looks.