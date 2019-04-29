© Bloomberg



China is determined to "steal its way up the economic ladder" at the United States' expense, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Friday, warning of the "multilayered" counter-intelligence threat posed by Beijing."China has pioneered a societal approach to stealing innovation in any way it can, from a wide array of businesses, universities and organisations," said Christopher Wray, who has served as the head of America's principal federal law enforcement agency since 2017.Beijing's campaign to steal US technology and trade secrets was being waged through intelligence services, state-owned enterprises, "ostensibly private companies" and graduate students and researchers, Wray said, callingThe threat posed to the US by China was part of what Wray called a "paradigm shift" in the perception of danger to national security, characterised by a "blended threat where cybercrime and espionage merge together in all kinds of new ways".Addressing the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, Wray said that economic espionage investigations, which dominate the FBI's counter-intelligence programme, "almost invariably lead back to China in nearly all of our 56 field offices".The US Department of Justice has in recent months launched cyber espionage-related indictments against a number of Chinese entities, includinghackers working for China's Ministry of State Security, whom the department said had worked for years to steal commercial aircraft technology.China's largest telecommunications firm, the smartphone maker Huawei, has also faced several federal charges that include the theft of trade secrets from US wireless carrier T-Mobile, which the Chinese company has denied.That China was taking the long view of a plan to achieve dominance in critical areas was an understatement, Wray said:in the US to counter such threats, but warned that American companies should not take it upon themselves to "hack back" in retaliation."Whole of society threats" such as that posed by China required a "whole of society response", said Wray, arguing that "the next few years will be defined by what kind of progress we can make with public-private partnerships".To that end,to caution them about the potentially nefarious intentions of external business partners, he said.Communication in both directions was vital, not only with US companies but, Wray said, urging academic bodies to be "more sophisticated and thoughtful about how others may exploit the open academic environment that we revere in this country".Wray's remarks came after reports emerged last week thatsuspected of links to Chinese intelligence agencies from the US, with nearly 30 Chinese professors having had their US visas cancelled or put on administrative review in the past year.Though declining on Friday to comment on the specificity of any visa-related case, Wray said the FBI had seen many instances where the visa process, vital to ensuring an open and collaborative research environment, was "being abused and exploited"."I think that's starting to happen more and more often," he said.The heightened scrutiny, reported by the New York Times, marks a notable departure from the past four decades since the two countries normalised relations, during which the US has generally welcomed Chinese scholars and researchers with open arms.But it appears that China has further tightened the space for academic exchanges following the sharp downturn of relations with the US.Michael Pillsbury, an informal adviser to US President Donald Trump on China policyby the Chinese government to attend a conference hosted by a think tank and an event at the US embassy in Beijing, according to an Axios report.