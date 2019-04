© Global Look Press/ZUMAPRESS.com/Muhmmad Al-Najjar



The White Helmets, a controversial Western-backed 'civil defense' group, is readying a new provocation that will see them using toxic agents on civilians to frame the attack on Damascus, Russia's deputy UN ambassador has said.Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday,"The pseudo-humanitarian personnel of the White Helmets continues to prepare ever new provocations in order to accuse the lawful authorities of using toxic agents," Safronkov said. "We see what is going on."Safronkov said thatAn Al-Qaeda offshoot in Syria, Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham - the rebranded Al-Nusra terrorist group - continues to carry out indiscriminate attacks on government-controlled areas, he added.Earlier, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, claimed thatMoscow has repeatedly warned that militants have been plotting to stage a false-flag chemical attack in Syria with the help of foreign intelligence. Last month, the Center reported thatWhile the White Helmets have received accolades and broad financial support in the West, including to the organization, doubts have been cast on their credibility. The group operates exclusively in jihadist-controlled areas and has been accused of having ties to terrorist groups and faking evidence of alleged chemical incidents.While the mainstream media usually take the accounts given by the group at face value,