Hass avocado damaged by hail hangs on tree

As Spring frosts damage orchards and delay planting, and early snow falls in Australia, the growing season is shortening appreciably -- and as a result, food shortages and price increases are going global. Meanwhile, the media blames this on distractions. Time to start growing your own food today! Christian breaks it down.


