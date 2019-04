New video footage released following the Link Road incident where two Lynchburg officer's shot a man in the leg.Below is the footage released by the special prosecutor.Two Lynchburg Police officers were charged in that officer-involved shooting.Walker Sigler was shot in the leg after police said they wereat his home on Link Road around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, February 17, 2018.Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department said they approached the home and announced that they were there to investigate suspicious activity. One of the officers attorney's, Chuck Felmlee, said the officers then heard yelling and heavy foot steps as though someone was running toward them.The Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Alexandria was appointed to investigate the case in conjunction with Virginia State Police.At their trial on Monday, March 25 they both pleaded no contest to amended charges of reckless handling of a firearm.A no-contest plea has the same immediate effect as a guilty plea and is often offered as a part of a plea bargain.35-year-old Sigler was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A statement issued by Sigler's attorney said the bullet shattered his leg and blood loss caused partial loss of vision.In a new Statement of Facts , a detailed recollection of events is listed out as it was presented in court. statement was also released by Sigler's attorney stating that "This should have never happened," in reference to the videos where the incident can be seen more clearly."Mr. Sigler has suffered devestating and disabling injuries. He and his family are deeply and permanently affected," the statement also said.The Court of Appeals held that the mere discovery of the open door at the residence was not enough to constitute entry by Police.