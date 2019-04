This will greatly complicate India's

Hybrid

War

capabilities

The American and Pakistani leaders independently took two very important and uncoordinated moves at almost the exact same time that might coincidentally have the same effect of ruining Iranian-Indian relations.Iranian-Indian relations might be about to enter their worst-ever period in modern history as a result of two very important and uncoordinated moves undertaken at almost the exact same time by the American and Pakistani leaders.where he and his hosts announced that they'll enter into a new era of anti-terrorist cooperation that geopolitical analyst Adam Garrie comprehensively analyzed in his recent piece on this breaking news event. The ball was indeed in Iran's court to stop India's anti-Pakistani Baloch terrorism like I wrote the other day, and sabotage CPEC , meaning that PM Khan's visit will have far-reaching and long-term geostrategic security consequences in the New Cold War In parallel with this,and that Washington's GCC partners of Saudi Arabia and the UAE will help the Islamic Republic's energy customers replace their imports with Gulf resources instead. India was very vocal last year about its intent to defy the US' unilateral sanctions against Iran, but as I wrote in my piece at the time about the " Indian Illusion ", all of this was just rhetoric to hide the fact that, however, and it might augur negatively for the Indian leader during the ongoing month-long electoral process if he publicly capitulates to the US' demands and replaces Iranian resources with Gulf ones like I suspected he's been planning to do since late last year after his summit in Argentina with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. As such,It therefore wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Trump and PM Khan might have just ruined Iranian-Indian relations for good when considering the combined effect of their latest moves to that relationship. The Pakistani leader exposed India's Hybrid War terrorist plot during his talks with the Iranian leadership which probably explains why the two neighboring nations decided to take their military cooperation with one another to the next level, while the American leader is forcing India to stop importing Iranian oil under the threat of potentially crippling "secondary sanctions" andAlthough Iran and India still have shared strategic interests in the Chabahar Corridor and North-South Transport Corridor, the trust that formerly defined their relations is broken and their ties will never be the same.