which do not have any Chinese ordnance markings.

Other than the seizures, a dozen incidents documented in the past 15 months involved either trained terrorists or over-ground workers (OGWs) ofPakistan is supplying Chinese-made grenades and sophisticated ammunition in large quantities to terror groups in the Kashmir Valley so that it cannot be blamed for subversive activities in India, an assessment by agencies conducting counter-insurgency operations has concluded.According to an internal document accessed by HT,by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January 1 last year.The document said security forces had recoveredof Chinese origin from terrorists belonging to different groups."The API includes both mild steel core and hard steel core (which can pierce bulletproof jackets used by Indian security forces) and its use brings a new dimension of threat for the security forces," the document stated.Other than the seizures,(OGWs) of terror groups lobbing grenades at patrol parties, bunkers, vehicles or camps of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the army.The most recent grenade attack in the Kashmir Valley took place on Tuesday, whenAn Indian Police Service officer involved in counter-insurgency operations, who didn't want to be identified, said:Explaining the trend, the officer said, "Earlier, Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF)-manufactured grenades were easily available to all terror groups butin spreading terrorism in the international community.These are low-intensity but still a grenade causes more damage than a bullet." The officer added, "The main purpose of using Chinese grenades is that Pakistan doesn't want any weapons used in Jammu and Kashmir to be traced back to it."The use of grenades to target security forces also suits Pakistan and terror groups asAnother official engaged in counter-insurgency operations, who too didn't want to be identified, said:by paying them a few thousand rupees, or task OGWs to throw grenades on security personnel. Grenades are easy to throw, they cause more damage and the suspects cannot be identified from a distance as they don't carry any guns, and easily flee the spot." The second official added, "Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and even Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are now encouraging their OGWs and terrorists to throw grenades at security forces' vehicles, camps and bunkers."Most of the Chinese-origin grenades and ammunition, an officer of the Intelligence Bureau said, are(LoC) or the international border in Jammu.In the Northeast too, particularly Assam, security forces have recovered a substantive amount of arms, ammunition, grenades and explosives having Chinese markings during operations over the past two years. Defence expert ?Col Sanjiv Kumar (retd) said,"The fact that Chinese weapons and ammunition are being used by Pakistan-backed terror groups