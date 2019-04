none of this would have seen the light of day

[T]he release on Thursday of the report by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, underscored what had grown clearer for months - that while many Trump aides had welcomed contacts with the Russians, some of the most sensational claims in the dossier appeared to be false, and others were impossible to prove. Mr. Mueller's report contained over a dozen passing references to the document's claims but no overall assessment of why so much did not check out.



Now the dossier - financed by Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee, and compiled by the former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele - is likely to face new, possibly harsh scrutiny from multiple inquiries. -NYT

Doubts over the dossier

Mr. Steele met his F.B.I. contact in Rome in early October, bringing a stack of new intelligence reports. One, dated Sept. 14, said that Mr. Putin was facing "fallout" over his apparent involvement in the D.N.C. hack and was receiving "conflicting advice" on what to do.



The agent said that if Mr. Steele could get solid corroboration of his reports, the F.B.I. would pay him $50,000 for his efforts, according to two people familiar with the offer. Ultimately, he was not paid. -NYT

Russian tricks?

That would mean that in addition to carrying out an effective attack on the Clinton campaign, Russian spymasters hedged their bets and placed a few land mines under Mr. Trump's presidency as well.



Oleg D. Kalugin, a former K.G.B. general who now lives outside Washington, saw that as plausible. "Russia has huge experience in spreading false information," he said. -NYT

The dossier tantalized Mr. Trump's opponents with a worst-case account of the president's conduct. And for those trying to make sense of the Trump-Russia saga, the dossier infused the quest for understanding with urgency.



In blunt prose, it suggested that a foreign power had fully compromised the man who would become the next president of the United States.



The Russians, it asserted, had tried winning over Mr. Trump with real estate deals in Moscow - which he had not taken up - and set him up with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel in 2013, filming the proceedings for future exploitation. A handful of aides were described as conspiring with the Russians at every turn.



Mr. Trump, it said, had moles inside the D.N.C. The memos claimed that he and the Kremlin had been exchanging intelligence for eight years and were using Romanian hackers against the Democrats, and that Russian pensioners in the United States were running a covert communications network. -NYT

As we now shift from the "witch hunt" against Trump to 'investigating the investigators' who spied on him - remember this; Donald Trump was supposed to lose the 2016 election by almost all accounts. And had Hillary won, as expected,We wouldn't know that a hyper-partisan FBI had spied , as Attorney General William Barr put it during his April 10 Congressional testimony We wouldn't know that a Clinton-linked operative, Joseph Mifsud, seeded Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos with the rumor that Russia had 'Dirt' on Hillary Clinton - which would later be coaxed out of Papadopoulos by a Clinton-linked Australian ambassador, Alexander Downer, and that this apparent 'setup' would be the genesis of the FBI's " operation Crossfire Hurricane " operation against the Trump campaign.We wouldn't know about the role of Fusion GPS - the opposition research firm hired by Hillary Clinton's campaign to commission the Steele dossier. Fusion is also linked to the infamous Trump Tower meeting , and hired Nellie Ohr - the CIA-linked wife of the DOJ's then-#4 employee, Bruce Ohr. Nellie according to transcripts of her closed-door Congressional testimony.And if not for reporting by the Daily Caller 's Chuck Ross and others, we wouldn't know that the FBI sent a longtime spook, Stefan Halper, to infiltrate and spy on the Trump campaign - after the Obama DOJ paid him over $400,000 right before the 2016 US election (out of more than $1 million he received while Obama was president).While Congressional Republicans have vowed to investigate, the DOJ's Inspector Generalwhen they used it to apply for a surveillance warrant on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The IG also wants to know about Steele's sourcesAttorney General Barr, meanwhile, said he willafter saying the agency spied on the Trump campaign.The FBI's scramble to vet the dossier's claims are well known. According to an April, 2017 NYT report . Steele was apparently unable to produce satisfactory evidence - and was ultimately not paid for his efforts:Still, the FBI used the dossier to obtain the FISA warrant on Page -. The late Sen. John McCain provided a copy to Former FBI Director James Comey, who already had a version, and briefed President Trump on the salacious document. Comey's briefing to Trumpfollowing the election.Let's not forget that in October, 2016,leading Alfa Bank executives to file a lawsuit against Fusion GPS in October 2017, claiming their reputations were harmed by the Steele Dossier.None other than former FBI counterintelligence officer and Dianne Feinstein aide Dan Jones -funded in part by George Soros The Times notes thatwhile assembling his dossier.In short, Steele is being given an 'out' with this admission.A lawyer for Fusion GPS, Joshua Levy,- namely that "Trump campaign figures were secretly meeting Kremlin figures," and that Russia's president, Vladimir V. Putin, had directed "a covert operation to elect Donald J. Trump."And after a nearly two-year investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller and roughly 40 FBI agents and other specialists,," as the Times puts it.Now that the shoe is on the other foot, and key Democrats backing away from talks of impeachment, let's see if lady justice will follow the rest of us down the rabbit hole.