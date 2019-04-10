The comments come after House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said over the weekend he was preparing to send eight criminal referrals to the Justice Department this week regarding alleged misconduct by DOJ and FBI officials during the Trump-Russia investigation. It is unclear whom Nunes will refer for investigation, and what the process at the Justice Department might be. -Fox News

After explaining that DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has a pending investigation into FISA abuse, Barr said "I am, andthat was conducted in the summer of 2016."Barr says he hasn't seen Nunes' referrals yet, adding "Obviously, if there is a predicate for investigation, it will be conducted.", and that the IG report will be complete in May or June. Barr also said that he's overseeing a separate wider investigation.He also said he will testify before the Judiciary Committees about all aspects of the Mueller report upon its release, including working with Rep. Nadler to explain the redactions.Barr says that the redacted Mueller report will be ready for release in one week, and that he is relying on discretion in deciding what to make public.Watch live: