The comments come after House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said over the weekend he was preparing to send eight criminal referrals to the Justice Department this week regarding alleged misconduct by DOJ and FBI officials during the Trump-Russia investigation. It is unclear whom Nunes will refer for investigation, and what the process at the Justice Department might be. -Fox NewsBarr says he hasn't seen Nunes' referrals yet, adding "Obviously, if there is a predicate for investigation, it will be conducted."
Barr says that the Justice Department's Inspector General is working on reviewing the process used by the FBI to obtain a FISA surveillance warrant on Trump campaign aide Carter Page, and that the IG report will be complete in May or June. Barr also said that he's overseeing a separate wider investigation.
He also said he will testify before the Judiciary Committees about all aspects of the Mueller report upon its release, including working with Rep. Nadler to explain the redactions.
Barr says that the redacted Mueller report will be ready for release in one week, and that he is relying on discretion in deciding what to make public.
Attorney General William Barr says that he is reviewing the "conduct" of the FBI during its original 2016 Trump-Russia investigation, following calls by GOP legislators to investigate the origins of the probe.
