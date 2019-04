Honey makers are secretly "watering" down their honey with cheap syrups that have been impossible to detect until now.A new testing method hasnearly half of the honey sold in Australia, one of the world's largest exporters of honey, is diluted with cheap sweeteners like rice syrup, wheat syrup and sugar beet syrup.12 out of 28 honey samples taken from grocery stores around the country and tested in a reputable lab in Germany turned out to be mostly some form of cheap sugar syrup, not honey.The scary thing is, all of these honey brands had passed the official government purity tests.That's because honey manufacturers have become more skilled at flying under the testing radar, researchers explain The official, internationally accepted, tests only pick up honey adulterated with cane sugar and corn sugar.Manufacturers have learned they cannot detect the difference between rice syrup, sugar beet syrup and honey.But new technology called Nuclear Magnetic Resonance can.Germany's Quality Services International lab was commissioned by Australian horticulturalist Robert Costa to conduct both types of tests.While all 28 samples passed the official government C4 sugar test, only 14 passed the NMR tests. explains University of Newcastle molecular nutritionist Emma Beckett.QSI's managing director Gudrun Beckh, who has been testing honey for almost 30 years, said NMR is the most comprehensive test for detecting adulteration."Fake honey always existed, but in the last years it's a growing problem because of the people who adulterate using more and more sophisticated methods, so it's more complicated to detect it," she said. 2018 study found an additional 27 percent of other Australian honey brands had been watered down with cane sugar or corn syrup, using the traditional C4 testing method.While there is no standard or testing for honey purity in the United States, it is likely the problem is similar or worse here.Food Safety News commissioned premier melissopalynologist and professor Vaughn Bryant from Texas A&M University to test 60 brands of honey from stores around the United Stares.Removal of all pollen from honey "makes no sense," Mark Jensen, president of the American Honey Producers Association, told Food Safety News."Elimination of all pollen can only be achieved by ultra-filtering and this filtration process does nothing but cost money and diminish the quality of the honey," he said."In my judgment, it is pretty safe to assume that any ultra-filtered honey on store shelves is Chinese honey and it's even safer to assume that it entered the country uninspected and in violation of federal law.""It's no secret to anyone in the business that the only reason all the pollen is filtered out is to hide where it initially came from and the fact is that in almost all cases, that is China," added beekeeper Richard Adee.The FDA has sent a letter to industry stating that "the FDA does not consider 'ultra-filtered' honey to be honey," agency press officer Tamara Ward told Food Safety News.Perhaps a better way if ensuring honey is real is to buy raw, unfiltered honey.