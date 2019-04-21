© Reuters/Joshua Roberts



A top North Korean diplomat has slammed US National Security Advisor John Bolton for his "nonsense" and "dim-sighted" call for denuclearization amid stalled talks between the two nations following the fruitless summit in Hanoi.In an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday,Bolton's words caused outrage in North Korea as the country's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui dubbed his remarks asadding that they wereaccording to country's state-run KCNA agency.Bolton's stunt also made the Pyongyang diplomat wonder"All things considered, his word has no charm in it and he looks dim-sighted to me."John Bolton is not the first US official to recently come under fire from the North Korean authorities.This plea from Pyongyang was in vain, however, asadding that the US "will continue to press North Korea to abandon all of its weapons of mass destruction, ballistic missiles related programs and facilities."Meanwhile, in recent weeksWhile US President Trump hailed his personal relationship with Kim and made it clear that the door to the next meeting is open, the North Korean leader said he welcomes the talksThe Kim-Trump summit in Hanoi essentially failed last February, despite bearing huge symbolical meaning, as both sides walked away without a deal.