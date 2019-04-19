© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

Although a majority of Russians say they approve of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin's role in history, according to recent polls,, a new survey reveals.Earlier this week a Levada Center poll, which revealed that over 50 percent (the highest ever) of Russians view Joseph Stalin positively, made headlines in Russia. It sparked another heated debate about the role of the controversial Soviet leader.However, a new survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), showed thatduring the times of mass repressions, industrialization and WWII.Political analysts explain that the rising approval rating of Stalin shows society's attitude to the mythical image of the Soviet leader -- rather than the actual historical figure of Stalin.Unsurprisingly,. Meanwhile,. The Brezhnev period, spanning over more than two decades from 1964 to 1986 is often referred as Era of Stagnation in Russian history, associated with low economic growth, as well as social and economic stability.That period was marked by high inflation, economic collapse, widespread corruption and violent crime. Only about 3% could imagine themselves living on the cusp of the 19th and 20th centuries, before WWI and the October Revolution.