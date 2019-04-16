NATO soldier robbery Lithuania
© Antrankiai (asociatyvi nuotr.)
NATO has made the embarrassing admission that one of their soldiers serving in Lithuania is at the center of an investigation into the drunk mugging of a local last weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 4am, with a resident reportedly being robbed by five men who swiftly made off with a cool €1,000 (US$1,130) and two cell phones.

According to local media, a spokesperson from the Lithuanian Army's Strategic Communication Department admitted that one of the suspects in the incident was a Norwegian soldier on active duty in NATO's international battalion.

Upon arrest, a blood alcohol test indicated the suspect, aged in his mid-20s, was highly intoxicated. After being interrogated, he was released to continue his regular duties. Local police are still looking into the incident.

NATO personnel seem to have a habit of keeping police busy in the Baltics. Just last month, two US soldiers in Latvia were arrested and fined $400 for disrespectfully relieving themselves on the Freedom Monument which honors soldiers killed in the Latvian war of independence.

Last summer, American soldiers got into a brawl with some Azeris at a Lithuanian bar. It was an American serviceman that ended up on the losing end of the quarrel, taking a punch that landed him in the hospital.