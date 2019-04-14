About the Author:

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. He served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran's 'PressTV' and Russia's 'RT' news for current geopolitical matters.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar was in Moscow on the afternoon of Thursday the 11th of April, for an unofficial visit to the capital Moscow to meet with a number of high-level officials in Russia's Ministry of Defense, a military source in the LNA says.FRN has confirmed the visit of Khalifa Haftar to Russia, which came about a week after his army launched a large-scale operation in the Western Libya as well as in Tripoli that has been long dominated by the armed groups loyal to the west's recognized GNA unity government, or Government of National Accord which has achieved neither unity nor governance in the failed state formally still known as Libya.According to a statement by the LNA spokesman Ahmed Al-Mismari,As of Thursday, fierce clashes still continued on a few directions in the district of Ain Zara, 12 km southeast of Tripoli, and in the areas surrounding Al-Aziziya city and Tripoli's Int'l airport in the southwest. Earlier, the LNA managed to take over the cities of Ghariyan, Surman, Sabratha and Tarhouna, in addition to a number of locations inside the capital.On late Sunday, theAs FRN has reported, this counterattack was known to be showing serious signs of falter as of Friday the 12th of April.However, Moscow takes a sensitive approach to the Libyan settlement, officially keeping a balance between all key players in Libya.In late November, Khalifa Haftar held talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The parties reviewed the Libyan crisis and the security situation in the Middle East and Northern Africa. It is widely believed that he obtained a large cache of ammunition and high-end infantry support equipment and weaponry at that time.