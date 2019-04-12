© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque



A man has apparently attempted to set himself on fire outside the White House. He caused a commotion by lighting his jacket on fire before Secret Service agents stepped in and whisked him away. He is being treated for injuries.The man rode up to the presidential residence on a motorized wheelchair before his apparent attempt at self-immolation, said reporter Christal Hayes of USA Today.As, the White House was placed on lockdown and reporters ushered inside.The incident took place around 3 pm local time on Friday.The Washington, DC Fire Department is reportedly treating the man for minor injuries.NBC reported that a "suspicious package" was found near the man. The object was most likely his backpack, a witness told Hayes.