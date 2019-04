Minnesota authorities conducted an undercover child-sex sting during the NCAA Final Four tournament last weekend that resulted in a total of 58 people being arrested, according to state authorities on Wednesday.Eight of those arrested were from out-of-state and 28 victims, including one minor, were rescued from trafficking situations, according to BCA Superintendent Drew Evans.Personnel from 33 criminal justice agencies, such as investigators from St. Paul, Minneapolis and Buffalo police departments, were part of the BCA-led operation."It really illustrates that when law enforcement works collaboratively we can work to drive down this type of crime, and that Minnesota does not tolerate trafficking in the state," said Evans."The results of the Final Four human trafficking operation remind us that we must continue to identify and aid the victims, arrest and prosecute the offenders, and continue to educate the public on ways to assist law enforcement in the prevention of human trafficking," said Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts.The Final Four tournament was held from April 4-8 in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and is another indication of the ongoing epidemic of human trafficking before big events.Predicting a similar increase of trafficking at this year's Super Bowl, more than 600 Department of Homeland Security officials went to Atlanta to provide extra security. In the end, law enforcement officials apprehended 169 people between Jan. 23 and Feb. 2.