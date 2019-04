© Santeri Vanhanen, CC-BY 4.0 licence



Cereal perhaps used to brew beer?

Grain age determined through radiocarbon dating

On the basis of prior research, the identity of the Pitted Ware Culture from the Stone Age has been characterized as hard-core sealers, or possibly even related to Inuits of the Baltic Sea. Now, researchers have discovered barley and wheat grains in areas previously inhabited by this culture, leading to the conclusion that the Pitted Ware CultureA study carried out in cooperation with parties representing the discipline of archaeology and the Department of Chemistry at the University of Helsinki, as well as Swedish operators in the field of archaeology (The Archaeologists, a governmental consultant agency, and Arkeologikonsult, a business),The age of the grains was ascertained using radiocarbon dating. Based on the results, the grains originated in the period of the Pitted Ware culture, thus being. In addition to the cereal grains , the plant remnants found in the sites includedThe study suggests that small-scale farming was adopted by the Pitted Ware Culture byOther archaeological artefacts are also evidence of close contact between these two cultures."The grains found on Aland are proof that," says Santeri Vanhanen, a doctoral student of archaeology at the University of Helsinki.The 5,000-year-old barley grain found on Aland is, representing either common wheat or club wheat."We also dated one barley grain found in Raseborg, southern Finland. This grain and the other earliest grains found in mainland Finland date back some 3,500 years, some 1,500 years behind Aland according to current knowledge," Vanhanen explains.In prior studies, it has been extremely difficult to demonstrate that the hunter-gatherer population would have adopted farming during recorded history, let alone in the Stone Age. Research on ancient DNA has in recent years proven that the spread of agriculture in Europe was almost exclusively owing to migrants."We find it possible that this population, which was primarily specialised in marine hunting, continued to grow plants as the practice provided the community with social significance."For instance, the bones of more than 30 pigs were found in a grave located on the island of Gotland."Members of the Pitted Ware culture may have held ritual feasts where pigs and cereal products were consumed. It's not inconceivable that grains might even have been used to brew beer , but the evidence is yet to be found," Vanhanen continues.The research relies primarily on archaeobotanical methodology, which helps examine plant remains preserved in archaeological sites. In this study, soil samples were collected from the sites, from which plant remains were extracted using a flotation method. The plant remains are charred; in other words, the grains and seeds have turned into carbon after having come into contact with fire.Plant remains can be identified by examining them through a microscope and comparing them to modern plant parts. The age of individual grains can be determined with radiocarbon dating, based on the fractionation of the radioactive carbon-14 isotope. This way, the age of a grain aged several millennia can be determined with a precision of a few centuries.